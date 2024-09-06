Brady Corporation Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brady Corporation (BRC) reported fourth quarter net income of $55.5 million compared to $49.4 million, last year. Earnings per class A nonvoting share were $1.15, compared to $1.00. EPS excluding items was $1.19 compared to $1.04. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.11, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales were $343.4 million compared to $345.9 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $351.64 million in revenue. Organic sales growth was 1.6 percent, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects: GAAP earnings per class A nonvoting share to range from $4.15 to $4.45. The company expects EPS excluding items to range from $4.40 to $4.70 for the year.

On September 4, 2024, Brady's Board of Directors authorized an additional $100 million of Class A nonvoting stock for repurchase under the share buyback program.

Shares of Brady Corporation are up 4% in pre-market trade on Friday.

