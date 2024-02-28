Brady (BRC) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Brady said on February 20, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.94 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 8, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 9, 2024 will receive the payment on April 30, 2024.

At the current share price of $57.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.79%, the lowest has been 1.48%, and the highest has been 2.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brady. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRC is 0.18%, an increase of 4.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 42,582K shares. The put/call ratio of BRC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.08% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brady is 70.72. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.08% from its latest reported closing price of 57.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brady is 1,345MM, an increase of 0.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,999K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 10.62% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,693K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares, representing a decrease of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 14.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,360K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 19.87% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,279K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares, representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 71.07% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,241K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRC by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Brady Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.