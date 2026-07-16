BP's Venture Sale Advances Portfolio Optimization & Deleveraging

BP plc BP has agreed to sell BP Ventures' minority stakes in more than 10 portfolio companies to Verdane, marking another step in its ongoing portfolio simplification strategy. The move, subject to regulatory and contractual approvals, aligns with the company's broader objective of simplifying its portfolio, strengthening the balance sheet and directing capital toward businesses capable of generating higher long-term returns. Rather than exiting innovation altogether, BP is seeking to monetize part of its venture investments while retaining exposure to promising technologies through a minority interest.

The divestment supports BP's ongoing deleveraging, with the company aiming to reduce net debt to $14-$18 billion by the end of 2027. It also aligns with the company’s expectation of $9-$10 billion in divestment proceeds for 2026, which will be heavily weighted toward the second half of the year. These asset sales are intended to strengthen BP's balance sheet, improve credit metrics and support its capital allocation priorities.

The venture portfolio sale reflects BP’s portfolio optimization strategy, providing the company with additional financial flexibility without compromising its long-term strategic direction. Proceeds can be used to reduce debt, fund higher-return upstream and downstream investments and support disciplined shareholder distributions.

Expected to close by the second quarter of 2027, this divestment reinforces BP's commitment to building a simpler, more focused and value-driven business model. BP is strengthening its portfolio by recycling capital from non-core venture holdings into businesses with stronger cash-generation potential. This balanced strategy is expected to enhance cash flow generation, support growth initiatives and improve the company’s appeal to investors.

BP's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are NOV Inc. NOV, Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. NGS and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR. NESR and NGS sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while NOV currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NOV is a global provider of equipment, technologies and services for the oil and gas drilling and production industry, operating across 548 locations on six continents. In the first quarter of 2026, the company achieved record profits from its subsea flexible pipe and process systems businesses, reflecting strong demand in offshore energy markets. NOV reported record bookings in the first quarter of 2026 for its composite solutions business and maintains a strong subsea flexible pipe backlog extending through 2028, providing long-term revenue visibility.

Headquartered in Southlake, TX, Natural Gas Services Group manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors to enhance well production, alongside manufacturing flare and ignition systems for production facilities. In June 2026, the company significantly expanded its operational footprint in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford regions by acquiring Flatrock Compression Holdings. This strategic acquisition expanded NGS’ fleet of large-horsepower and electric-driven compression solutions, broadened its customer base and immediately boosted key financial metrics.

National Energy Services Reunited delivers integrated drilling and reservoir services across the Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific, helping producers maximize output and efficiency. With rising global demand for electricity fueling a shift toward natural gas, NESR is well-positioned to capitalize on growing upstream energy investments.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NOV Inc. (NOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.