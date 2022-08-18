BPOP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.38, changing hands as high as $82.54 per share. Popular Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BPOP's low point in its 52 week range is $70 per share, with $99.485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.53.

