BP (BP) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $39.33, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 10.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 7.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 4, 2026. In that report, analysts expect BP to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.11%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $63.05 billion, indicating a 32.25% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

BP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.37 per share and revenue of $230.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +86.46% and +19.52%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. Currently, BP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, BP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 7.45.

It's also important to note that BP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.53.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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