Box Office Battle: ‘Wicked’ beats ‘Gladiator II’ in big weekend

“Box Office Battle” is The Fly’s weekly roundup of what movies topped the weekend’s box office.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal’s “Wicked” won this weekend at the North American box office, coming ahead of “Gladiator II” with $114M. The movie ranks among the biggest openings of all time for a big-screen musical, and one of the top openings of 2024. “Wicked” earned an estimated $164.2M globally.
BOX OFFICE RUNNER-UPS: Paramount’s (PARA) “Gladiator II” placed number 2 with $55.5M for a global cume of $221M. Behind it was Amazon (AMZN) MGM Studios’ Christmas movie “Red One” with another $13.3M in its third weekend. “Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin.” Placed number 4 with a $5.1M debut. Rounding out the top five, Sony‘s (SONY) “Venom: The Last Dance” grossed an estimated $4M.
WEEKEND BOX OFFICE:
- “Wicked” – $114M
- “Gladiator II” – $55.5M
- “Red One” – $13.3M
- “Bonhoeff: Pastor. Spy. Assassin.” – $5.1M
- “Venom: The Last Dance” – $4M
Other publicly traded companies in filmmaking include Lionsgate (LGF.B), Disney (DIS), Warner Bros. (WBD), and Apple (AAPL).
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WBD:
- Games sales in Europe jump 12.4% y/y in October, GI.biz reports
- Microsoft says Game Pass users can stream select games they own on cloud
- Warner Bros. Discovery call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 20th
- Warner Bros’ NBA pact about as positive as investors could have hoped, says BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.