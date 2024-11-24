Box Office Battle: ‘Wicked’ beats ‘Gladiator II’ in big weekend

“Box Office Battle” is The Fly’s weekly roundup of what movies topped the weekend’s box office.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal’s “Wicked” won this weekend at the North American box office, coming ahead of “Gladiator II” with $114M. The movie ranks among the biggest openings of all time for a big-screen musical, and one of the top openings of 2024. “Wicked” earned an estimated $164.2M globally.



BOX OFFICE RUNNER-UPS: Paramount’s (PARA) “Gladiator II” placed number 2 with $55.5M for a global cume of $221M. Behind it was Amazon (AMZN) MGM Studios’ Christmas movie “Red One” with another $13.3M in its third weekend. “Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin.” Placed number 4 with a $5.1M debut. Rounding out the top five, Sony‘s (SONY) “Venom: The Last Dance” grossed an estimated $4M.



WEEKEND BOX OFFICE:

“Wicked” – $114M

“Gladiator II” – $55.5M

“Red One” – $13.3M

“Bonhoeff: Pastor. Spy. Assassin.” – $5.1M

“Venom: The Last Dance” – $4M

Other publicly traded companies in filmmaking include Lionsgate (LGF.B), Disney (DIS), Warner Bros. (WBD), and Apple (AAPL).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WBD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.