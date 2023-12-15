BOX Expands Consulting Offerings With AI-Powered Solutions

Box BOX is enhancing its consulting offerings on the back of AI-powered services.



Recently, the company expanded its Box Consulting portfolio with three new consulting services to help customers leverage AI content strategies safely and securely.



Notably, AI Transform Services offers customized workshops for organizations to explore AI potential, including Box AI, and provide a roadmap for implementation and execution aimed at leveraging AI for significant data impact.



Meanwhile, AI Deploy Services provide implementation roadmaps, comprehensive training and change management support for organizations with limited resources, enabling quick returns on investment in Box AI adoption within specific business lines.



AI Enable Services, on the other hand, offer comprehensive training and guidance for IT leaders to enhance their proficiency in Box AI, enabling efficient execution of AI goals across diverse businesses.



Box is anticipated to gain solid traction across various enterprises on the back of its latest move.



Moreover, the latest move is expected to solidify its position in the global consulting services market.



Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the consulting services market is expected to reach $411.48 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% between 2023 and 2028.

Growing Focus on AI-Induced Solutions

The latest move is in sync with the company’s growing focus on creating intelligent solutions with AI-infused capabilities.



Notably, Box launched Box Hubs, which integrates with Box AI, allowing companies to quickly find answers, summarize information and create new content. Users can create and customize Hubs without IT assistance.



Further, Box partnered with CrowdStrike CRWD to enhance cloud data security, integrating Box's secure content management with CrowdStrike's AI-powered platform, CrowdStrike Falcon.



This integration with CrowdStrike’s AI-powered platform enriches users with real-time access control and threat prevention, allowing IT teams to detect malicious files and configure security policies.



Also, Box partnered with Microsoft MSFT to introduce a new plugin for Microsoft's AI workplace tool, Microsoft 365 Copilot, enhancing the usefulness of Box files within organizations.



Additionally, Box also announced several updates to its integrations with Microsoft’s 365 Copilot, allowing users to easily find, preview, access and work with Box files while collaborating with colleagues and partners.

Growth Prospects

We believe that all the above-mentioned endeavors will aid the company in strengthening its footing in the global AI market.



Per a Grandview Research report, the global AI market size is expected to witness a CAGR of 37.3% between 2023 and 2030.



A Fortune Business Insights report indicates that the global AI market size is expected to reach $2.02 trillion by 2030, indicating a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.



Strength in the booming AI market will likely aid Box to strengthen its overall financial performance in the upcoming period and instill investor optimism in the stock.



Box expects fiscal 2024 revenues in the band of $1.037-$1.039 billion, indicating an increase of 5% from the fiscal 2023 level.



However, macroeconomic pressures and rising cloud competition are major concerns.



Box has lost 20.9% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry’s growth of 64.9%.

