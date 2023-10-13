News & Insights

Bowman Acquires Dennis Corp For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN), an engineering and construction company, announced on Friday that it has acquired Dennis Corp a civil engineering firm based in South Carolina.

The financial details of the transaction are not known but it will be funded with a combination of cash, seller notes and equity.

Bowman expects the acquisition to operate at an annualized net service billing run rate of around $4.5 million.

On Thursday, Bowman shares closed at $27.12, down 3% on Nasdaq.

