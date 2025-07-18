Bowen Acquisition Corp Receives Delisting Determination from Nasdaq, Plans to Appeal

Bowen Acquisition Corp faces potential delisting from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with listing rules but plans to appeal.

Quiver AI Summary

Bowen Acquisition Corp (BOWN), a special purpose acquisition company, announced it received a delisting determination letter from Nasdaq on July 15, 2025, due to non-compliance with several listing rules regarding market value, publicly held shares, and total shareholders. BOWN has until July 22, 2025, to appeal the decision, after which trading of its securities will be suspended if no appeal is made. The company intends to request a hearing to contest the delisting and seek a stay of the suspension. BOWN is currently pursuing a business combination with Shenzhen Qianzhi BioTechnology Co., Ltd., believing this may help it meet compliance requirements, though there's no guarantee it will regain compliance.

Potential Positives

BOWN intends to appeal the delisting determination, demonstrating proactive engagement with Nasdaq and a commitment to addressing the compliance issues.

The company is actively pursuing a business combination with Shenzhen Qianzhi BioTechnology Co., Ltd, which has the potential to enhance its market position and meet Nasdaq listing requirements.

BOWN believes it will regain compliance upon consummation of the announced business combination, indicating a strategic plan for future operations and recovery.

Potential Negatives

Bowen Acquisition Corp is facing delisting from the Nasdaq Global Market due to multiple compliance failures, which raises concerns about the company's financial stability and operational viability.

The company's inability to meet essential Nasdaq listing requirements, such as maintaining a minimum market value and number of shareholders, suggests significant operational challenges.

There is no guarantee that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel will grant BOWN’s request for an appeal or a stay of suspension, creating uncertainty around the company's future on the exchange.

FAQ

What is the recent delisting determination for Bowen Acquisition Corp?

Bowen Acquisition Corp received a delisting determination from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with listing rules regarding market value and shareholder requirements.

How can Bowen Acquisition Corp appeal the delisting decision?

Bowen can appeal the delisting decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel by requesting it by 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2025.

What are the main compliance requirements Bowen Acquisition Corp failed to meet?

Bowen failed to meet several Nasdaq Listing Rules, including market value, publicly held shares, and total shareholder count requirements.

What does Bowen Acquisition Corp plan to do next?

Bowen intends to request a hearing to appeal the delisting determination and seek a stay of the suspension of its securities.

Is there assurance that Bowen will regain compliance with Nasdaq requirements?

There is no assurance that Bowen will regain compliance or satisfy other Nasdaq listing criteria following its business combination plans.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





New York, NY, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BOWN) (“BOWN”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that on July 15, 2025, it received a delisting determination letter (the “Delisting Determination Letter”) notifying BOWN that its securities are subject to delisting from the Nasdaq Global Market.





The Delisting Determination Letter stated that BOWN was not in compliance with (A) Nasdaq Listing Rules 5450(b)(2)(A), which requires companies listed on the Nasdaq Global Market to have Market Value of Listed Securities of at least $50,000,000 for a period of 30 consecutive trading days, (B) Nasdaq Listing Rules 5450(b)(2)(B), which requires that companies listed on the Nasdaq Global Market maintain a minimum 1,100,000 Publicly Held Shares, (C) Nasdaq Listing Rules 5450(b)(2)(C), which requires that companies listed on the Nasdaq Global Market to have Market Value of Publicly Held Shares to be at least $15,000,000 for a period of 30 consecutive trading days and (4) Nasdaq Listing Rules 5450(a)(2), which requires companies listed on the Nasdaq Global Market to have at least 400 total shareholders.





BOWN may appeal the Staff’s determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel pursuant to the procedures set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series. Unless BOWN requests an appeal of Nasdaq’s determination by 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2025, trading of BOWN’s securities will be suspended at the opening of business on July 24, 2025, and Nasdaq will file a Form 25-NSE with the Securities and Exchange Commission to remove BOWN’s securities from listing and registration on the Nasdaq Stock Market.









The Delisting Determination Letter also noted that a request for a hearing will stay the suspension of BOWN’s securities only for a period of 15 days from the date of the request. When BOWN requests a hearing, it may also request a stay of the suspension, pending the hearing. The hearing panel will review the request for an extended stay and notify BOWN of its conclusion as soon as is practicable, but in any event no later than 15 calendar days following the deadline to request the hearing.





BOWN intends to request a hearing before the panel to appeal the delisting determinations and to request a stay of the suspension of BOWN’s securities from trading. There can be no assurance that the panel will grant BOWN’s request for continued listing or a stay of the suspension of BOWN’s securities.





BOWN has been diligently attempting to consummate its previously announced business combination with Shenzhen Qianzhi BioTechnology Co. Ltd. BOWN believes that it will be in compliance with the listing requirements upon consummation of such transaction. However, there can be no assurance that BOWN will be able to regain compliance with the listing requirements discussed above or otherwise satisfy the other NASDAQ listing criteria.







About Bowen Acquisition Corp







Bowen Acquisition Corp is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As previously disclosed, Bowen has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Shenzhen Qianzhi BioTechnology Co., Ltd.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes certain “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words or phrases such as “aspire,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “could,” “should,” “believe(s),” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “future,” “opportunity,” seek,” “intend,” “strategy,” or the negative version of those words or phrases or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Jiangang Luo





Chief Executive Officer







jiangangluo@bowenspac.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.