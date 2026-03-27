Boundless Bio (BOLD) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Boundless Bio (NasdaqGS:BOLD) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 267.57% from the latest reported closing price of $1.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boundless Bio. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOLD is 0.03%, an increase of 63.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.30% to 9,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 1,354K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares , representing an increase of 35.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOLD by 31.89% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 710K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing an increase of 41.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOLD by 50.47% over the last quarter.

Sectoral Asset Management holds 679K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 556K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 341K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing an increase of 34.52%.

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