Boston Properties (BXP) Declares $0.98 Dividend

Boston Properties said on June 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share ($3.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.98 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $57.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.90%, the lowest has been 2.43%, and the highest has been 7.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Properties. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXP is 0.19%, a decrease of 16.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 167,748K shares. The put/call ratio of BXP is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.73% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Properties is 65.10. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.73% from its latest reported closing price of 57.75.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Properties is 3,203MM, an increase of 2.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management US holds 7,361K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,729K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,877K shares, representing a decrease of 17.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 36.78% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,641K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,750K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,258K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,539K shares, representing an increase of 27.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 4.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,379K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,285K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 24.42% over the last quarter.

Boston Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boston Properties is the largest publicly held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction.

