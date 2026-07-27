Boston Beer Faces Weak Demand While Margins and Innovation Diverge

Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM is showing two different operating stories at once. Demand remains soft, with weaker depletions, lower shipments and pressure across several major brands.

At the same time, pricing, mix and brewery productivity are helping margins. That divergence makes execution on newer products increasingly important while the company works through weak consumer take-away.

Boston Beer Volume Trends Point Lower

Second-quarter depletions declined 6%, while shipment volume fell 4.5% to roughly 2 million barrels. First-half shipments dropped 5.6%, modestly trailing a 5% decline in depletions.



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Distributor inventories averaged about 4.5 weeks on hand, consistent with the prior-year period. That suggests the weakness reflects consumer demand rather than excess wholesaler inventory.

Management maintained its full-year volume outlook for depletions and shipments to decline in the low- to mid-single-digit range. Current trends point toward the lower end of that range.

SAM Core Brands Keep Losing Ground

Shipments declined across Twisted Tea, Truly, Samuel Adams, Hard Mountain Dew and Dogfish Head. Gains in Sun Cruiser and Angry Orchard only partly offset the broader weakness.



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Twisted Tea remains pressured by lower sales velocity, reduced feature and display activity, competition from spirits-based hard teas and a shift away from larger pack sizes. The 12-pack format remains the largest source of volume decline.

Truly’s marketing and soccer-related promotions improved marketplace presence but did not generate the expected demand response. Boston Beer is now reducing spending behind the brand.

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP remains a relevant comparison because it also competes across beer and flavored malt beverage categories. Constellation Brands STZ provides another useful industry reference, given its exposure to premium beer and broader alcohol demand trends.

Boston Beer's Margins Show Resilience

Boston Beer’s second-quarter gross margin expanded 60 basis points year over year to 50.4%. Pricing, favorable product mix, procurement savings and brewery efficiencies helped offset inflationary, commodity and tariff costs.

Internal production also improved. The company produced 84% of domestic volume at company-owned facilities in the quarter, up from 76% a year earlier.

Management expects domestic internal production to exceed 90% for the full year, compared with 86% in 2025. That shift should support better control over costs, capacity and supply-chain execution.

SAM Innovation Offers Selective Upside

Sun Cruiser delivered triple-digit depletion growth in the second quarter and continues to expand distribution. Angry Orchard grew for the fifth consecutive quarter, helped by Angry Orchard Crisp and Crisp Imperial.

Boston Beer is also expanding Sinless Vodka Cocktails in more than 30 states and LYTT Electric Coolers in more than five states. These launches are early, but they show where the company is trying to refresh the portfolio.

Still, innovation has not restored companywide volume growth. Larger established brands remain the main drag, keeping the operating outlook dependent on selective wins and sharper execution.

Boston Beer Signals Remain Defensive

The bottom line is that Boston Beer is protecting margins better than it is protecting volume. Pricing, mix and brewery efficiencies are helping profitability, but soft demand and brand-share pressure continue to limit the near-term setup.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), which fits a backdrop of negative earnings-estimate revisions and weak near-term momentum. Its Growth Score of B and VGM Score of B point to relatively better growth and blended style characteristics.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Those positives are offset by a Value Score of C and a Momentum Score of F. Until demand trends improve, operating gains alone have not translated into a more favorable stock signal.

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The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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