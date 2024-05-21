Bombardier Launches $500 Mln Sr. Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO) Tuesday said it has launched an offering of $500 million new Senior Notes due 2032.

Bombardier intends to use the proceeds to repay debts including the redemption of $240 million, 7.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and redemption of $300 million, 7.875% Senior Notes due 2027 .

As of today, there are $504 million of 2026 Notes and $1.433 billion of 2027 Notes outstanding.

