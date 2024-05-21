News & Insights

Markets

Bombardier Launches $500 Mln Sr. Notes Offering

May 21, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO) Tuesday said it has launched an offering of $500 million new Senior Notes due 2032.

Bombardier intends to use the proceeds to repay debts including the redemption of $240 million, 7.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and redemption of $300 million, 7.875% Senior Notes due 2027 .

As of today, there are $504 million of 2026 Notes and $1.433 billion of 2027 Notes outstanding.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.