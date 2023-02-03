BOK Financial (BOKF) Declares $0.54 Dividend

BOK Financial said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share ($2.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the current share price of $102.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.54%, the lowest has been 1.71%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.96% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for BOK Financial is $110.67. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.96% from its latest reported closing price of $102.51.

The projected annual revenue for BOK Financial is $2,112MM, an increase of 15.75%. The projected annual EPS is $9.04, an increase of 16.73%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOK Financial. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BOKF is 0.3521%, an increase of 13.0121%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.24% to 30,053K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 3,207,769 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 3,035,642 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,301,483 shares, representing a decrease of 8.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 16.55% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,324,706 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335,632 shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 21.15% over the last quarter.

Cibc World Markets holds 1,047,338 shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 910,617 shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 916,530 shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 13.10% over the last quarter.

BOK Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BOK Financial is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The company was recently named a 2020 Top Inclusive Workplace by Mosaic and the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the company's strength in community outreach, CEO commitment, internal policy, diverse suppliers and diverse people.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.