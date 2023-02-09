Boise Cascade (BCC) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Boise Cascade said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $76.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.94%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 10.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.68 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.93%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.35% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boise Cascade is $75.48. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.35% from its latest reported closing price of $76.51.

The projected annual revenue for Boise Cascade is $7,315MM, a decrease of 14.36%. The projected annual EPS is $8.68, a decrease of 62.31%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boise Cascade. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCC is 0.19%, an increase of 8.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 44,260K shares. The put/call ratio of BCC is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,887K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,753K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,152K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,111K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 58.69% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,543K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,589K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,288K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing an increase of 15.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 25.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,175K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCC by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Boise Cascade Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boise Cascade Company is a focused company with a proven track record of providing quality wood products and a nationwide building materials distribution network for its customers. The Company is well-positioned to deliver value to its investors by managing its businesses to balance all the facets of true sustainability – social, environmental, and economic. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber, and particleboard and distributes a broad line of building materials, including wood products manufactured by the company.

