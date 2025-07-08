Boeing Reports Strong Q2 Deliveries In 2025

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA), Tuesday announced robust delivery figures for Q2 2025 across its Commercial Airplanes and Defense, Space & Security divisions.

In Commercial Airplanes, the company delivered 150 jets, including 104 737s, 24 787s, 13 777s, and nine 767s bringing year-to-date totals to 280 aircraft.

On the defense side, Boeing completed 36 major program deliveries in the quarter: six new and ten remanufactured AH-64 Apaches, five renewed CH-47 Chinooks, three F-15s, four F/A-18s, five KC-46 tankers, four MH-139s, one P-8, and two commercial/civil satellites. Year-to-date defense deliveries stand at 62 units.

Boeing is set release its detailed Q2 financial results on July 29.

BA is currently trading at $216.58, down $2.05 or 0.94 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

