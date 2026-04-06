Boeing (BA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Boeing (BA) was up +1.96% at $212.30. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

The airplane builder's shares have seen a decrease of 9.9% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's loss of 9.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

The upcoming earnings release of Boeing will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 22, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.47, marking a 4.08% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $21.73 billion, indicating a 11.46% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $96.61 billion, signifying shifts of +104.42% and +7.98%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 20.33% decrease. As of now, Boeing holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Boeing is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 442.63. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.02.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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