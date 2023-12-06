News & Insights

BND, CSMD: Big ETF Inflows

December 06, 2023 — 11:01 am EST

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, which added 24,800,000 units, or a 1.8% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the CSMD ETF, which added 400,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

