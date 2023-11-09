BN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.74, changing hands as high as $32.86 per share. Brookfield Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BN's low point in its 52 week range is $28.25 per share, with $38.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.89.

