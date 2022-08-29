BMY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.86, changing hands as low as $66.50 per share. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are currently trading off about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMY's low point in its 52 week range is $53.22 per share, with $80.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.72.

