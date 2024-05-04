BMO Capital Upgrades Coeur Mining (CDE)

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2024, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.01% Downside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Coeur Mining is 4.64. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.01% from its latest reported closing price of 4.88.

The projected annual revenue for Coeur Mining is 953MM, an increase of 12.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coeur Mining. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDE is 0.07%, an increase of 15.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 301,525K shares. The put/call ratio of CDE is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 38,625K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,279K shares , representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 7.06% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 20,563K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,746K shares , representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 31.06% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 15,842K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,878K shares , representing a decrease of 25.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 1.13% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 12,479K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,019K shares , representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 34.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,385K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,643K shares , representing an increase of 15.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 54.94% over the last quarter.

Coeur Mining Background Information



Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

