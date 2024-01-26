BMI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.23, changing hands as low as $140.00 per share. Badger Meter Inc shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMI's low point in its 52 week range is $103.925 per share, with $170.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.54.

