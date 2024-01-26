News & Insights

Markets
BMI

BMI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

January 26, 2024 — 11:43 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, shares of Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.23, changing hands as low as $140.00 per share. Badger Meter Inc shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Badger Meter Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BMI's low point in its 52 week range is $103.925 per share, with $170.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding GMLP
 PYZ Videos
 BCTF Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.