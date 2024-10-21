BluGlass Secures Major Development Deal with Uviquity

Bluglass Limited (AU:BLG) has released an update.

BluGlass Limited has entered a joint development agreement with Uviquity, a US-based start-up, securing a A$1.2 million order for the initial phase of their collaboration. This multi-year partnership aims to develop novel photonic chips, combining BluGlass’s semiconductor expertise with Uviquity’s innovative photonic technologies. The collaboration highlights the potential for significant future revenue and advancements in integrated photonics.

For further insights into AU:BLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.