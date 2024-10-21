News & Insights

Stocks

BluGlass Secures Major Development Deal with Uviquity

October 21, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bluglass Limited (AU:BLG) has released an update.

BluGlass Limited has entered a joint development agreement with Uviquity, a US-based start-up, securing a A$1.2 million order for the initial phase of their collaboration. This multi-year partnership aims to develop novel photonic chips, combining BluGlass’s semiconductor expertise with Uviquity’s innovative photonic technologies. The collaboration highlights the potential for significant future revenue and advancements in integrated photonics.

For further insights into AU:BLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BUGLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.