BlueLinx Q2 EPS Falls 58%

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, released its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on July 29, 2025. The company reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 (Non-GAAP), below analyst expectations of $0.92, and revenue (GAAP) of $780 million, just short of the $782 million estimate. While revenue (GAAP) was up 2% over the same period last year, profitability continued to slide, with gross margin, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and free cash flow all showing declines. The quarter demonstrated slight top-line growth but included notable weaknesses in both profitability and cash flow compared to analysts' expectations and the year-ago quarter.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $0.70 $0.92 $1.68 (58.3 %) Revenue $780 million $782.0 million $768 million 1.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $26.8 million N/A $34.4 million (22.1 %) Gross Margin 15.3 % N/A 15.9 % (0.6) pp

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

BlueLinx is one of the largest building products distributors in the U.S. It supplies wood, specialty building materials, and industrial products to builders, contractors, and retailers nationwide from 65 distribution facilities. The company's reach covers all fifty states, serving about 75 % of the fastest growing metropolitan areas, which is critical in the housing and remodeling sector.

Recently, BlueLinx has focused on growing its higher-margin specialty product categories, such as engineered wood and outdoor living materials, while maintaining a broad network for distribution and value-added services. It has also invested in operational improvements and digital transformation, with the aim to boost efficiency and support long-term growth, while keeping a strong balance sheet and low leverage. Key success factors include a shift toward specialty products, disciplined working capital management, and investments in technology and geographic expansion.

Quarter Highlights: Sales, Margins, and Segment Performance

Total revenue (GAAP) increased 2% to $780 million in the second quarter of 2025. This was driven by small growth in both specialty and structural product sales. Specialty products made up about 69% of net sales for FY2024, reflecting the firm's strategy to emphasize higher-margin items even as competitive pressures and market deflation weighed on prices.

Revenue from specialty products rose to $543 million, just $4 million above the prior year. Volume increases were offset by industry-driven price deflation, leading to gross profit from specialty products falling to $100 million and margins slipping 0.8 percentage points to 18.5 %. BlueLinx noted that gains in market share in key segments could not overcome price declines in a competitive landscape. For structural products, net sales climbed to $237 million. Gross profit from sales of structural products rose by $1.3 million year over year, supported by higher lumber prices and increased volume, though partly countered by lower panel prices. Structural gross margin increased slightly to 8.2%.

Total company gross profit (GAAP) finished at $120 million, down $3 million compared to last year, while the overall gross margin (GAAP) dropped from 15.9% to 15.3%. The compression in gross margin was largely attributed to competitive pricing, product mix shifts, and ongoing deflation in some categories. Management also highlighted elevated selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which reached $95 million -- up 6.5% versus the second quarter of 2024. Higher costs stemmed from increased sales and logistics activity, ongoing digital transformation efforts, and investments in the multifamily channel. These costs outweighed the small improvement in gross profit for certain product lines.

Profitability metrics reflected this environment. Adjusted EBITDA fell 22.1% year over year, with the Adjusted EBITDA margin declining to 3.4%. Net income (GAAP) also fell sharply to $4.3 million, or $0.54 per share, from $14.3 million and $1.65 per share last year. Adjusted net income and earnings per share both dropped significantly as well, due to the sharp margin declines and elevated costs. The period saw negative free cash flow of $36.4 million -- an outflow driven by lower net income, seasonal working capital changes, and increased capital expenditure, especially for growth-oriented projects and technology infrastructure.

BlueLinx continued its focus on capital return, authorizing an additional $50 million in share repurchases and completing $20 million in buybacks. Available liquidity was $730 million, including $387 million in cash and $343 million undrawn on its revolver. Net debt remained negative at $(11) million, and the net leverage ratio stayed extremely low at (0.1)x. The company increased investment in facilities and fleet to support its strategic initiatives, with $9.9 million in capital spending and an additional $5 million for new leases.

BXC does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Ahead: Management Outlook and Investor Considerations

Management provided a near-term look at gross margin trends for the beginning of the third quarter of fiscal 2025: specialty product gross margin is expected to land between 17% and 18%, a slight decrease from 18.5% in the second quarter, while structural product margin should fall in an 8% to 9% range. Average daily sales volumes were only slightly higher than in the second quarter and consistent with Q3 FY2024 volumes. Management did not issue further financial guidance for fiscal 2025, stating only that market conditions remain uncertain due to the ongoing softness in the housing market, pressure on commodity prices, and continued competition.

BlueLinx reiterated its focus on gaining market share, particularly in multifamily and national account channels. The company will continue to invest in digital transformation and distribution improvements. Investors should monitor the ability to stabilize or improve specialty margins, trends in free cash flow, and the pace at which recent investments contribute to operational efficiency. Ongoing challenges include margin compression and higher operating costs, while the company’s robust liquidity and conservative leverage provide flexibility. Share repurchases remain a tool for capital return as BlueLinx navigates through uncertain market conditions.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

