BlueBet Holdings Secures Strong Support at AGM

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:BBT) has released an update.
BlueBet Holdings Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support. The resolutions, which included director elections and the approval of equity incentive schemes, were carried by a significant majority. This outcome reflects investor confidence in BlueBet’s strategic direction and governance.
