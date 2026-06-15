Bloom Energy Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation BE is currently trading at a premium valuation. Its forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 15.64X stands higher than the industry’s 4.99X and the median of 2.3X over the last three years.



Bloom Energy is a global leader in onsite power generation, gaining from increasing demand for clean energy from AI-driven data centers, as well as from customers increasingly adopting distributed energy solutions to bypass transmission and distribution constraints.





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BE is expensive compared to other industry players like Talen Energy Corporation TLN and Plug Power Inc. PLUG.

BE: An Outperformer

Shares of BE have surged 69.4% in the past three months against the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry’s decline of 2%. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Oil & Energy sector, which has lost 0.8%, and the S&P 500, which has risen 11.1%, in the same time frame.





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Shares of other industry players like Talen Energy and Plug Power have gained 13.6% and 23.2%, respectively, in the past three months.

The Case for Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s strategy centers on scaling its onsite power platform to address a world where electricity availability, deployment speed and energy costs are increasingly critical constraints. The company is focused on capitalizing on four major structural trends transforming global energy demand — the rapid growth of AI-driven infrastructure, ongoing grid capacity limitations, the need for greater power reliability and affordability, and government policies that emphasize energy independence and U.S. competitiveness in the digital economy.



As electricity demand continues to outpace supply, weaknesses in transmission and distribution networks are becoming more pronounced. Bloom Energy’s Energy Server platform is designed to address these challenges by operating alongside the grid and connecting directly to a customer’s primary electrical system, reducing inefficiencies associated with centralized power generation. Its modular design allows customers to scale capacity seamlessly, from a few hundred kilowatts to several hundred megawatts.



The Energy Server platform delivers efficient, reliable and cleaner power solutions for commercial and utility customers. Built on Bloom’s proprietary solid oxide technology, the system generates electricity through an electrochemical process rather than combustion. This positions the company to benefit from rising demand for dependable energy solutions, driven by AI data centers, cryptocurrency mining operations and the reshoring of manufacturing activities in the United States.



Bloom Energy continues to invest in research and development to enhance system efficiency, lower production costs and improve profitability. The company also stands to gain from government incentives that support clean energy deployment and innovation.



Over the long term, Bloom Energy aims to establish solid oxide fuel cell technology as the preferred architecture for onsite power generation across data centers, advanced manufacturing facilities, critical infrastructure, and other energy-intensive industries worldwide. As power demand accelerates and organizations seek alternatives to traditional grid-based electricity, BE is positioning its fuel cell platform as a key solution for the next generation of high-power applications.

Optimistic Growth Estimate for BE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 revenues implies 80.3% and 66.7% year-over-year increases, respectively.



The consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings implies 151.3% and 108.5% year-over-year increases, respectively. The company has a Growth Score of A.





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However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bloom Energy’s 2026 and 2027 earnings witnessed no movement in the last 30 days.

BE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

The return on equity (“ROE”) measures how well a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds to generate profits. ROE compares net income with shareholders' equity.



ROE of Bloom Energy was 43.41% compared with the industry average of 7.11%.

Parting Thoughts on BE

Bloom Energy continues to demonstrate resilient performance, supported by rising demand for clean energy and its ability to provide rapid and dependable power solutions. Demand for the company’s offerings is expected to grow further as it delivers customized clean energy solutions directly to customers, reducing reliance on traditional transmission and distribution infrastructure.



Bloom Energy appears to be an attractive investment option, backed by improving earnings estimates, strong stock price momentum and a return on equity that surpasses industry peers.



Thus, despite premium valuation at the current levels, we recommend investors add this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to their portfolios.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.