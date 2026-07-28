Bloom Energy Shares Soar on Back of AI Power Demand

Bloom Energy BE delivered rock-solid results in its earnings release, easily beating our consensus expectations. The company posted record quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, surpassing the $1 billion milestone for the first time ever, translating to a massive 166% year-over-year increase.

The surge was driven by soaring demand for its solid-oxide fuel cell systems thanks to major U.S. hyperscalers and AI data center operators seeking reliable on-site power. The profitability picture for the company also improved sharply, with Bloom Energy reporting net income of $196.3 million, reflecting a sharp recovery from a net loss during the same period last year.

And for the cherry on top, management significantly raised its full-year 2026 outlook. Bloom Energy now expects full-year revenue in a range of $3.9 - $4.2 billion, alongside adjusted EPS in a band of $2.55 - $2.85. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS revisions for its current and next fiscal year notably strong. Further upward revisions will come in the upcoming days post-earnings thanks to the guidance upgrade.



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