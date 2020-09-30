Blockstack’s Clarity Smart Contracts Will Source Data From Chainlink Oracles
Algorand and Blockstack PBCÃ¢ÂÂs joint smart contract language, Clarity, is getting a data boost from ChainlinkÃ¢ÂÂs oracle network.
- The planned integration will see ChainlinkÃ¢ÂÂs oracles (information source links for blockchain-based applications) feed data into ClarityÃ¢ÂÂs cross-blockchain smart contracts, starting with realtime price points.
- Blockstack said in a press release its users will get access to the entire Chainlink data library Ã¢ÂÂin the near futureÃ¢ÂÂ but did not provide a timeline.
- The team-up comes ahead of BlockstackÃ¢ÂÂs planned Stacks 2.0 protocol upgrade. The startupÃ¢ÂÂs CEO Muneeb Ali slated mainnet rollout for late Q4 in a recent blog post update.
- Clarity smart contracts, which will ultimately provide Algorand and Blockstack with inter-chain communications, are also set to debut at mainnet launch.
