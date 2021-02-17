GreenBox POS, which is developing blockchain-based payment solutions, raised $44 million by offering 4.2 million shares at $10.50. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $407 million.



GreenBox POS develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions, with a core focus on developing and monetizing disruptive blockchain-based applications, integrated within an end-to-end suite of financial products. In March 2018, the company formally announced the launch of its five products: DEL (Delivery App), PAY (Payment App), QuickCard Payment System, POS Solutions, and Loopz Software Solution.



GreenBox POS is currently listed on the OTC (GRBX) and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GBOX. Kingswood Capital Markets acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The article Blockchain-based application developer GreenBox POS prices Nasdaq uplisting at $10.50 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



