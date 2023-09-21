BLMN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.07, changing hands as low as $25.06 per share. Bloomin' Brands Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLMN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.96 per share, with $28.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.07.

