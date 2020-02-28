BLL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.25, changing hands as low as $68.17 per share. Ball Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLL's low point in its 52 week range is $53.72 per share, with $82.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.68. The BLL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

