BLK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $693.13, changing hands as low as $690.00 per share. Blackrock Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BLK's low point in its 52 week range is $503.1236 per share, with $785.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $689.47. The BLK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
