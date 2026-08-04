BLDR Falls 12% in the Past Month as Housing and Margin Risks Deepen

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR shares have fallen about 12% in the past month, extending a difficult stretch for the building-products supplier. The decline raises a central question for investors: Has the pullback created value, or are weaker fundamentals still being reflected in the stock?



The latest results favor caution. Housing demand remains soft, margins have contracted and the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has moved sharply lower.

BLDR Faces Broad Housing Demand Pressure

Core organic sales declined 7% year over year in the second quarter of 2026. Single-family sales fell 8.1%, multifamily dropped 9.7% and repair-and-remodel and other sales decreased 1.8%, showing that weakness was not confined to one end market.



Management now expects single-family starts to decline by mid to high-single digits in 2026, multifamily starts to fall by mid-single digits and repair-and-remodel activity to decrease 1%. Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP, a national installer of insulation and complementary building products, also has meaningful exposure to residential construction. UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI serves construction customers alongside retail and industrial packaging markets, giving investors another building-products company through which to assess demand conditions.

Builders FirstSource Sees Margins Contract

Builders FirstSource’s gross margin fell 260 basis points year over year to 28.1% in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 350 basis points to 8.5% as lower gross profit and reduced operating leverage outweighed cost reductions.



Pricing pressure remains another constraint. Value-added core organic sales declined 11%, including a 12% drop in manufactured products and a 10% decrease in windows, doors and millwork. Management said industry participants have competed aggressively to fill capacity, leaving margins below desired levels despite greater stability in recent months.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

BLDR Estimate Cuts Reinforce the Risks

The company lowered its 2026 net sales outlook to $14-$14.8 billion from $14.6-$15.6 billion. It also reduced adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1-$1.2 billion from $1.1-$1.5 billion and narrowed the expected adjusted EBITDA margin range to 7.1-8.1%.



Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3%, while revenues of $3.86 billion missed by 1.2%. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings has declined 22.9% over the past four weeks, reducing near-term earnings visibility.

Builders FirstSource Retains Recovery Levers

Builders FirstSource continues to use acquisitions, digital tools and productivity programs to strengthen its competitive position. Since the 2021 BMC merger, it has completed 42 acquisitions representing nearly $2.3 billion in annual sales, while recent deals expanded installation and manufactured-product capabilities.



Cost actions could also soften the downturn. The company generated $28 million of productivity savings in the second quarter and expects $50-$70 million for 2026. It remained free-cash-flow positive, with $32 million generated in the quarter and $1.6 billion of liquidity. Still, net debt to trailing adjusted EBITDA rose to 3.6 times from 2.3 times a year earlier, limiting the margin for error.

BLDR’s Weak Signals Favor Continued Caution

BLDR’s lower share price and discounted valuation may attract value-focused investors, but the operating and estimate trends have not stabilized. Housing weakness, margin pressure and higher leverage suggest that a durable recovery may depend on improved residential construction activity.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), reflecting unfavorable earnings estimate revisions and weak near-term prospects.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Its Value Score of B indicates comparatively favorable valuation characteristics, but the Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of D show that valuation support is not matched by broad strength across growth and momentum measures. The combination supports a cautious stance rather than a clear value case.

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Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.