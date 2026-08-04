BLDR Cuts 2026 Outlook as Housing Weakness Deepens Margin Pressure

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR lowered its 2026 outlook as softer housing activity and competitive pricing weighed on earnings. The reset turns the construction slowdown into a more immediate issue for investors.



The new ranges imply that weaker volumes, reduced operating leverage and margin pressure may continue through the rest of the year. Cost actions provide support, but they do not eliminate the demand problem.

BLDR Lowers Its Full-Year Sales Forecast

Builders FirstSource reduced expected 2026 net sales to $14-$14.8 billion from $14.6-$15.6 billion. The revised range reflects a more cautious view of residential construction and customer activity.



Management expects single-family starts to decline by mid to high-single digits, multifamily starts to fall by mid-single digits and repair-and-remodel activity to decrease 1%. Those assumptions point to broad weakness across the company’s major end markets.

Builders FirstSource Resets Profit Expectations

Adjusted EBITDA guidance fell to $1-$1.2 billion from $1.1-$1.5 billion. The expected adjusted EBITDA margin range narrowed to 7.1-8.1% from 7.5-9.6%, showing the effect of lower volumes and reduced fixed-cost absorption.



Builders FirstSource also expects a 2026 gross margin of 27.5-28.5%. Competitive pricing and excess industry capacity make a meaningful profit rebound harder to achieve without better housing activity.

BLDR’s Second Quarter Explains the Reset

Second-quarter net sales declined 8.8% year over year to $3.86 billion. Adjusted earnings fell 50.8% to $1.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3%, while revenues missed the consensus mark by 1.2%.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Weakness reached every major product category. Value-added product sales declined 11.1%, including a 13.3% drop in manufactured products and a 9.1% decrease in windows, doors and millwork. Adjusted EBITDA fell 34.9%, and adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 350 basis points to 8.5%.

Builders FirstSource Intensifies Cost Actions

The company increased targeted 2026 cost actions to $115 million. Measures include lower overtime and temporary labor, reduced overhead spending, tighter discretionary controls and additional facility consolidations.



Productivity savings totaled $28 million in the second quarter and $34 million in the first half. Management expects $50-$70 million for 2026, though those savings may only partly offset weaker demand and pricing.



Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP, a national installer serving residential and commercial construction, offers a useful comparison for labor-intensive building services. UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI supplies construction customers while also operating in retail and industrial packaging markets. Those business models illustrate how service exposure and diversification can affect resilience when housing activity slows.

BLDR’s Ratings Reflect the Guidance Risk

The lower outlook and sharp estimate cuts leave BLDR exposed to further earnings volatility. Liquidity of about $1.6 billion and expected free cash flow of $400-$500 million provide flexibility, but net debt to trailing adjusted EBITDA has risen to 3.6 times.



BLDR currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), which reflects unfavorable earnings estimate revisions and weak near-term prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has declined 22.9% over the past four weeks.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Value Score of B indicates relatively favorable valuation characteristics. However, the Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of D show limited support from growth and momentum factors. Because the Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, the overall mix favors caution until demand, margins or estimates show clearer improvement.

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Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.