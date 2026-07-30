Blackstone Energy Transition Partners To Acquire DarkVision From Koch

(RTTNews) - Funds managed by Blackstone Energy Transition Partners have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DarkVision Technologies Inc from Koch Engineered Solutions, Blackstone Inc. (BX) said on Thursday. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DarkVision, headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, provides advanced ultrasound imaging technologies used for inspection of critical industrial infrastructure. The company was founded in 2013 and has about 300 employees serving customers across global industrial and energy markets.

Darius Sepassi, Senior Managing Director, and Danny Brennan, Managing Director, at Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, said the acquisition comes "As demand for aging and in-development critical energy infrastructure rises".

"The company's strong reputation for innovation and customer service, coupled with a growing portfolio of proprietary and cutting-edge technologies, helps enhance the safety, maintenance and resilience of critical assets", they added.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions.

On the NYSE, Blackstone is currently down 1.33 percent, changing hands at $127.68.

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