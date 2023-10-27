Blackstone (BX) Declares $0.80 Dividend

Blackstone said on October 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 30, 2023 will receive the payment on November 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $92.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.17%, the lowest has been 1.52%, and the highest has been 9.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.48 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2065 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BX is 0.53%, a decrease of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 534,825K shares. The put/call ratio of BX is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.22% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackstone is 115.58. The forecasts range from a low of 97.97 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.22% from its latest reported closing price of 92.30.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone is 13,032MM, an increase of 58.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 32,309K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,194K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 1.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,031K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,997K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 21,211K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,206K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 14,816K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,283K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 13,081K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,291K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. It seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. It does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. its $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

