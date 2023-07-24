Blackstone (BX) Declares $0.79 Dividend

Blackstone said on July 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.82 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $104.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.35%, the lowest has been 1.52%, and the highest has been 9.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2072 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BX is 0.54%, a decrease of 3.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 540,935K shares. The put/call ratio of BX is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.97% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackstone is 102.83. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.97% from its latest reported closing price of 104.89.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone is 13,032MM, an increase of 95.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 32,194K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,412K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 21.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,997K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,342K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 21,206K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,203K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 15,283K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,425K shares, representing an increase of 25.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 42.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,609K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,703K shares, representing a decrease of 24.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. It seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. It does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. its $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

