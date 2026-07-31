Blackstone About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BX)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BX's low point in its 52 week range is $101.73 per share, with $190.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.48.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BX makes up 13.29% of the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (Symbol: GPZ) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BX).
In Friday trading, Blackstone Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
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Further BX Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.