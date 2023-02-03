BlackRock Increases Position in MSA Safety (MSA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.21MM shares of MSA Safety Inc (MSA). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.04MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.77% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.67% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MSA Safety is $164.22. The forecasts range from a low of $153.52 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.67% from its latest reported closing price of $140.75.

The projected annual revenue for MSA Safety is $1,630MM, an increase of 9.03%. The projected annual EPS is $6.10, an increase of 259.40%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSA Safety. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MSA is 0.2640%, an increase of 88.2613%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.95% to 36,626K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 4,284,863 shares representing 10.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,960,797 shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981,217 shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,458,060 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465,930 shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Nixon Peabody Trust holds 1,360,362 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,264,794 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281,267 shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 4.57% over the last quarter.

MSA Safety Declares $0.46 Dividend

MSA Safety said on August 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2022 received the payment on September 10, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $140.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.39%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 1.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

MSA Safety Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.

