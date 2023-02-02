BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) Declares $0.21 Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.21 per share ($2.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $43.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.91%, the lowest has been 4.84%, and the highest has been 8.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fund Sentiment

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BME is 0.2765%, a decrease of 2.0030%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 2,331K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nova R Wealth holds 453,925 shares

Wells Fargo holds 178,707 shares

UBS Group holds 163,241 shares

Bank Of America holds 138,952 shares

Invesco holds 136,007 shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Background Information

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust’s (BME) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies engaged in the health sciences and related industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences industry. The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy to enhance dividend yield.

