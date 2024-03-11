BlackBerry (BB), TTTech Auto Team Up for SDVs' Advancement

BlackBerry BB recently expanded its alliance with TTTech Auto to handle the critical challenges that are increasingly posing complexities in the advancement of software-defined vehicles (SDVs). The partnership is likely to cushion the native integration of the newest QNX Operating System 8.0 with TTTech Auto's world-class scheduling solutions in a specific safety-certified product.



Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, TTTech Auto provides a vehicle software platform for automated and autonomous driving. In 2022, the company raised $285 million (EUR 250 million) in its latest funding round. BB unveiled its partnership with the software company in June 2022, wherein the companies integrated the QNX Neutrino Real-Time Operating System with TTTech Auto's safe vehicle software platform, MotionWise. The combined products from the collaboration are already in the production stage.



The extended partnership is likely to boost performance and enable optimization of underlying semiconductors in mission-critical environments such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for SDVs. Additionally, it will expand the scalability of architectures from zonal to domain controllers and central compute while also allowing fail-safe to fail-operational solutions.



The initiative is likely to streamline the design phase and minimize testing efforts through top-notch scheduling algorithms. The users can configure the functions with just one click. Compliance with safety and security standards such as ISO 26262 up to ASIL D and ISO 21434 ensures that the product will adhere to the strict guidelines necessary for deployment in safe and secure environments.



As the automotive vertical is increasingly facing pressure to upgrade the safety of SDVs, the allied forces are likely to support the architectural planning and complexities based on the QNX foundation. The collaboration between QNX and TTTech will offer a pre-integrated and pre-certified solution that will allow automakers to embrace the '4 S's' of system, safety, security and software integration while advancing SDV innovation.



Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, BB provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, mobile apps and the Internet of Things.



The collaboration is likely to benefit BB with the growing adoption of automotive operating systems and safety solutions in SDVs. The initiative is likely to put the company at the forefront of the software industry with increased market share and top-line growth.



The stock has lost 22.9% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 56.8%.



