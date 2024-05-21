BlackBerry (BB) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with BlackBerry (BB) standing at $2.96, reflecting a -1.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.25% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.23%.

The cybersecurity software and services company's stock has climbed by 7.5% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.73% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 7.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of BlackBerry will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, down 166.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $615 million, indicating changes of -160% and -27.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BlackBerry is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

BlackBerry Limited (BB)

