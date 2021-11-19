BKR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.25, changing hands as low as $22.73 per share. Baker Hughes Company shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKR's low point in its 52 week range is $17.975 per share, with $27.655 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.71. The BKR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

