BKAG Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BKAG ETF (Symbol: BKAG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.20, changing hands as high as $41.22 per share. BKAG shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKAG's low point in its 52 week range is $39.22 per share, with $42.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.24.

