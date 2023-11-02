Bitunix Records All-Time Highest Trading Volume In October

In an impressive turn of events, Bitunix has achieved a historic milestone in the month of October. The platform witnessed an unprecedented month-on-month surge of 280.6% in trading volume during October, marking its highest recorded figures since its inception.

This monumental achievement has sent ripples through the crypto community, solidifying Bitunix's position as one of the leading players in the digital asset exchange landscape.

October Turns Uptober for Bitunix

In October alone, the platform notched an astounding trading volume of $259.1 million, showcasing a staggering percentage increase from the previous month. This surge, amounting to a jaw-dropping growth rate of 280.6%, is a testament to Bitunix's unwavering commitment to providing a dynamic and robust trading environment.

Comparatively, when juxtaposed with the figures from September ($68.1 million) and August ($79.2 million), the contrast is stark. The numbers were in line with the overall industry trends where the total crypto market valuation, excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum, surged past $355 billion for the first time since July 2023.

Altcoin Market Rises from Slumber

During October, also referred to as Uptober in the crypto industry, the altcoin market witnessed exaggerated numbers, especially during the second half of the month. While Bitcoin and Ethereum continued catching media hype, the altcoin market collected $35 billion during the last two weeks of October. The altcoin market’s total aggregate valuation, barring BTC and ETH, stooped at $320 billion on Oct 15, which surged to $355 billion on Oct 29. As many as six altcoins outperformed Bitcoin during the October 24 market rally.

According to the on-chain data, trends signal another round of gains in November as depicted by the increased volume of capital inflows in the recent weeks. Experts believe that a major breakout above $365 billion might open floodgates of gains to push the market toward the milestone of $400 billion.

Decoding the Surge: Factors at Play

Behind this surge lie several key factors that have contributed to crypto coins’ remarkable performance. A confluence of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and platform enhancements have collectively paved the way for this massive feat. The overall euphoria in the crypto market also influenced volumes on the Bitunix platform which registered unprecedented numbers.

During the last week of October, Mina Protocol (MINA), Pepe Coin (PEPE), and Injective (INJ) came out as the top gainers, and that too by a big margin. As investors took a keen interest in Layer-1 blockchains, Memecoins, GameFi, and Ethereum Liquidity Staking Derivatives in the last two weeks of October, the trend looks likely to continue during the first half of November.

Bitunix's record-breaking performance in October is a testament to the platform's unwavering dedication to excellence. As the overall crypto market is bracing itself up for potential gains in November, the time is right for investors to kick off their risk appetite ahead of next year’s big events, including Bitcoin’s halving event in April.

This post was authored by an external contributor and does not represent Benzinga's opinions and has not been edited for content. This contains sponsored content and is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

