Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) standing at $2.24, reflecting a -0.44% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

The company's stock has climbed by 28.57% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 11.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bitfarms Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 12, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.12, reflecting a 71.43% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $44.68 million, reflecting a 29.14% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $205.52 million. These totals would mark changes of -42.86% and +40.41%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bitfarms Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.65% lower. Right now, Bitfarms Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

