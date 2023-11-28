Bitdeer Joins Forces With Nvidia In Cloud Service Launch

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), a trailblazer in blockchain and high-performance computing, has recently announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), marking a significant milestone in its journey. This collaboration heralds the launch of Bitdeer AI Cloud, setting the stage for a new era in cloud computing and AI capabilities from Bitdeer.

Overview Of Bitdeer and NVIDIA

Bitdeer has been a force in the Bitcoin mining industry since its establishment in 2018 by Jihan Wu and is in the process of rapidly building its GPU cloud business. NVIDIA, renowned for its advances in AI and graphics, brings to the partnership its hardware and software capabilities by designating Bitdeer as a Preferred member of the NVIDIA Partner Network. This collaboration represents a melding of Bitdeer's cloud computing experience with NVIDIA's AI and machine learning expertise, setting the stage for groundbreaking developments in cloud services.

Bitdeer’s Partnership With NVIDIA

Bitdeer’s new status as a Preferred Cloud Service Provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network is a significant development. The Bitdeer AI Cloud, leveraging NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with DGX H100 systems, is positioned to address the increasing demand for AI supercomputing. This service aims to facilitate advances in generative AI, large language models and other AI workloads, tapping into the rapidly growing public cloud platform-as-a-service market, which saw over 32% annual growth in 2022. This growth is being driven largely by rapid developments in machine learning, AI and LLM.

Bitdeer plans to become one of the first cloud services in Singapore powered by NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with DGX H100 systems hosted in Bitdeer’s existing data center infrastructure in the city set to launch in Q1 2024.

Matt Linghui Kong, CEO of Bitdeer, emphasized the company’s commitment to spearheading AI and large language model advances in Asia, highlighting the significance of becoming a Preferred member of the NVIDIA Partner Network.

This collaboration with NVIDIA, as noted by Tony Paikeday, Senior Director of the DGX platform at NVIDIA, empowers businesses with the necessary AI supercomputing and software to build and deploy generative AI models and services.

Bitdeer Bitcoin Mining Cloud Computing Product

Bitdeer's background in Bitcoin mining cloud computing has provided it with invaluable insights into managing complex, high-volume computing tasks. The company's extensive experience in hash rate-sharing and cloud services has laid a strong foundation for its foray into AI cloud services, offering scalable, efficient computing solutions to its clients.

Bitdeer’s strategic approach includes a comprehensive service model comprising Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) and Application as a Service (AaaS). This progression not only underscores Bitdeer's commitment to expanding its GPU cloud capabilities but also highlights its ambition to democratize AI technology, making it more accessible across various industries through a flexible and scalable cloud computing infrastructure.

Data Center Management

With over 6 data centers worldwide, including one of the largest in North America, Bitdeer’s expertise in data center management is extensive, all of which contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of its AI cloud services. This extensive experience positions Bitdeer as a reliable provider in the high-performance computing domain.

Leveraging its global presence and operational proficiency, Bitdeer's data centers are strategically designed to maximize energy efficiency and sustainability, a critical factor in today's environmentally conscious market. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies in these data centers, including state-of-the-art cooling and power management systems, enhances its operational efficiency and ensures robust and uninterrupted service delivery, which is vital for the demanding needs of AI cloud computing and high-performance tasks.

Positioning As A Cloud Service Provider For Other Applications

Bitdeer's pivot towards AI cloud computing marks its transition from a specialized Bitcoin mining service to a versatile cloud service provider. Their robust data center infrastructure and NVIDIA's advanced technology enable Bitdeer to offer competitive AI computing platforms. With pricing starting at $6.00 per hour for NVIDIA H100 GPU access, Bitdeer’s solution is designed for large-scale HPC and AI workloads, offering flexibility and scalability with features like GPU Cloud, Virtual Servers and high-performance networking. This strategic shift allows Bitdeer to cater to a diverse range of industries, extending beyond cryptocurrency to various high-performance computing applications.

Bitdeer's New Horizon

Bitdeer’s evolution from a leading Bitcoin mining company to a versatile cloud service provider demonstrates its agility and vision in the rapidly developing world of AI. The partnership with NVIDIA not only enhances Bitdeer’s capabilities in high-performance computing but also opens new avenues for innovation in cloud services. As Bitdeer embarks on this new journey, it stands poised to offer cutting-edge AI solutions, leveraging its data center management and cloud product development experience to meet the evolving needs of the technology sector.

