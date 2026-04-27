Bitcoin vs. Solana: Which Crypto Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Bitcoin will attract more investors as fiat currencies lose their value.

Solana will keep rising as it locks in more developers and enterprise partners.

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Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, endured some wild swings over the past five years but still rose about 46%. However, Bitcoin underperformed some of the market's smaller, hotter altcoins during that volatile period.

One of those altcoins was Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which rallied 95% over the past five years. Let's see why Solana generated bigger gains -- and if it's the better crypto to buy right now.

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Why did Solana outperform Bitcoin?

Bitcoin and Solana are different types of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is mined using the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, which requires miners to run powerful computers to solve complex cryptographic puzzles.

Bitcoin has a maximum supply of 21 million tokens, and nearly 20 million have already been mined. Every four years, mining becomes harder as its rewards are halved. Therefore, Bitcoin is often compared to "digital gold" and valued by its scarcity and as a potential hedge against inflation. But its blockchain doesn't natively support the development of decentralized apps or other crypto assets, and it can't be directly "staked" (locked up) to earn interest-like rewards.

Solana is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that can't be mined. Instead, it supports smart contracts for developing decentralized apps and tokens, as well as staking. However, it's much faster than other PoS blockchains like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) because it adds a proprietary proof-of-history (PoH) mechanism to timestamp transactions before they're validated.

That key difference enables Solana's Layer 1 (L1) blockchain to process nearly 1,200 transactions per second (TPS), compared to Ethereum's real-time L1 speed of 24 TPS. Solana's speed has attracted 17,708 active developers as of late 2025, making it the second-largest blockchain developer ecosystem after Ethereum's 31,869 developers. Therefore, Solana is valued by the growth of its developer ecosystem rather than its scarcity -- since it doesn't have a supply limit and has a circulating supply of nearly 576 million tokens.

Why did Solana outperform Bitcoin over the past five years?

Bitcoin's price was driven higher by the approvals of its first spot price ETFs in early 2024, its latest four-year halving that same year, and bigger investments from institutional investors.

Solana also attracted a lot of attention with its growing developer ecosystem, the expansion of its Solana Pay payments platform, and partnerships with Visa (to settle stablecoin payments) and Shopify (to settle its crypto payments with Solana Pay). Its first spot price exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with staking features were also approved in 2025.

Solana outperformed Bitcoin over the past five years for four simple reasons. First, Solana started with a much smaller market cap than Bitcoin, giving it more room to run. Second, Solana was revalued as a high-throughput smart contract platform rather than "digital gold" like Bitcoin. Third, Solana was more volatile than Bitcoin and expanded much faster during its bull cycles.

Lastly, declining interest rates make tokens with staking rewards -- like Solana and Ethereum -- more appealing than non-yielding tokens like Bitcoin. All of those trends could drive Solana to generate bigger gains than Bitcoin over the next few years.

Which is the better cryptocurrency to buy right now?

Bitcoin is still a good long-term investment if you expect expansionary monetary policies to devalue fiat currencies. If that happens, more investors could accumulate Bitcoin as digital gold. However, Bitcoin faces direct competition from physical gold -- which appreciated 165% over the past five years -- as well as PAX Gold, a token pegged to physical gold.

Solana is a promising investment if you expect it to attract more developers and big enterprise partners. However, it still faces stiff competition from Ethereum, which uses its Layer 2 (L2) blockchain to process off-chain transactions at speeds comparable to Solana.

If you're a long-term investor who can stomach the near-term volatility, then Solana could be a better buy than Bitcoin because it has more irons in the fire and more upside potential. But if you're a more conservative investor, Bitcoin might be a better "blue chip" crypto play.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shopify, Solana, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.