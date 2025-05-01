Bitcoin On Track to Resume Rally: 4 Crypto Stocks in Focus

The cryptocurrency market suffered in the first quarter of 2025 and struggled to rebound in April. The crypto market has been taking a hit as part of the broader market slump. However, the final days of April saw cryptocurrencies staging a rebound, with Bitcoin (BTC) back in the race to surpass $100,000.

Bitcoin price is still more than 10% lower than its all-time high attained in December 2024. However, experts believe that the cryptocurrency is on track to surpass $140,000 once global trade tensions ease and the Federal Reserve resumes its rate cuts.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to buy the dip. We have selected four stocks, namely NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Visa Inc. V, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE and Accenture plc ACN. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Bitcoin on Track to Surpass $100,00

Bitcoin’s rebound came as the broader market rebounded last week after President Donald Trump said that he is ready for trade negotiations with China, while the White House is already having trade talks with several nations. Trump’s comments gave the broader market a major boost. Cryptocurrencies also rallied. The momentum continued into this week, with Bitcoin surpassing $95,000 on Wednesday.

Trump’s tariff announcement triggered a major stock market selloff over the next few sessions, causing Bitcoin’s value to drop below $74,000. However, markets have rebounded since he announced a 90-day halt on tariffs earlier in April.

Market participants are also hopeful that the Federal Reserve could resume its rate cuts after inflation dipped in March for the first time since May 2020. Also, Trump has been pushing for rate cuts to bolster the economy.

The Commerce Department reported on Wednesday that the U.S. GDP shrank 0.3% in the first quarter, raising concerns among investors. However, investors still held their nerves as many believe that one of the major factors behind this is that consumers spent less and saved more after Trump announced reciprocal tariffs. However, the fears have eased substantially over the past few weeks, and the economy may have recovered in April.

4 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphic processing units (GPUs), the value of the NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.

NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 41.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.7% over the last 60 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa Inc.’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.1% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. The company validates transactions on blockchain networks, as well as provides crypto mining and builds bridges between crypto and traditional capital markets.

HIVE Blockchain’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 72.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 34.8% over the last 90 days. HIVE presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Accenture

Accenture plc is a worldwide system integrator that offers consulting, technology and various services. The company promotes Ethereum-based blockchain solutions to businesses, aiming to simplify payment processing.

Accenture’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 6.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the last 90 days. ACN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.