Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Risks Deeper Price Pullback as Exchange Inflows Spike

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published
Bitcoin prices Sept. 1-3 (CoinDesk BPI)

Bitcoin (BTC) may soon extend Wednesdayâs price pullback, according to a data metric that suggests thereâs increased selling pressure in the market.

  • While the top cryptocurrency by market value fell by 4% on Wednesday, it defended the long-held support zone of $11,100â$11,200.
  • Exchange platforms witnessed an inflow of 92,000 BTC on Wednesday, the biggest-single day rise in 37 days, according to blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis.
  • âInflows surged as people rushed to sell at near $12,000,â Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, tweeted early Thursday.
  • Gradwell believes the selling pressure (arising from the exchange buildup of 92,000 BTC) has probably not been fully absorbed yet.
  • Thatâs because bitcoinâs median trade intensity, which measures the number of times an inflowing coin is traded, remained low at 3.113, well below the 180-day average.
  • Put simply, there were not enough buyers to match sellers.
  • As such, coins that werenât liquidated yesterday could still be offloaded into the market in the short run, causing a more profound price decline.
  • âI think there is still sell pressure to work through,âÂ Gradwell said.
  • Bitcoin is currently trading near $11,300, representing a 0.7% decline on the day.
  • As discussed Wednesday, a violation at immediate support at $11,170 would confirm a bearish reversal pattern on the technical charts.

Also read: Open Positions in Deribitâs Ether Options Hit Record High Above $500M

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular