Bitcoin Risks Deeper Price Pullback as Exchange Inflows Spike

Bitcoin (BTC) may soon extend Wednesdayâs price pullback, according to a data metric that suggests thereâs increased selling pressure in the market.

While the top cryptocurrency by market value fell by 4% on Wednesday, it defended the long-held support zone of $11,100â$11,200.

Exchange platforms witnessed an inflow of 92,000 BTC on Wednesday, the biggest-single day rise in 37 days, according to blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis.

âInflows surged as people rushed to sell at near $12,000,â Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, tweeted early Thursday.

Gradwell believes the selling pressure (arising from the exchange buildup of 92,000 BTC) has probably not been fully absorbed yet.

Thatâs because bitcoinâs median trade intensity, which measures the number of times an inflowing coin is traded, remained low at 3.113, well below the 180-day average.

Put simply, there were not enough buyers to match sellers.

As such, coins that werenât liquidated yesterday could still be offloaded into the market in the short run, causing a more profound price decline.

âI think there is still sell pressure to work through,âÂ Gradwell said.

Bitcoin is currently trading near $11,300, representing a 0.7% decline on the day.

As discussed Wednesday, a violation at immediate support at $11,170 would confirm a bearish reversal pattern on the technical charts.

Also read: Open Positions in Deribitâs Ether Options Hit Record High Above $500M

